King Charles III Speaks Out On The Queen's Tragic Death

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, also marked the first day of King Charles III's reign. The queen reportedly died at her Balmoral estate surrounded by her family members at the age of 96, after 70 years as monarch, per Yahoo! News.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in a statement shortly after the news of his mother's death was announced (via The Royal Family's Twitter). "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," his statement continued. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," Charles added.

According to a former royal aide, Charles — whose influence over the royal family continues to grow — never wanted to think in depth about his reign, as it would mean saying goodbye to his beloved mother, per The Guardian. Another former aide tells the outlet that Charles will be focused on his family and mourning his mother during this tough time, as well as serving his country as they also mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He will likely continue to embrace his royal duties wholeheartedly, as he always has done.