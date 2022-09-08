What Will Happen To Meghan And Harry When Charles Becomes King?

Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch that has reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years, the longest in history, has died at the age of 96, the BBC reports. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Even the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was in London for an event and was able to travel to Scotland to be with his family.

Buckingham Palace released an official statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." It continued, "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Following Queen Elizabeth's tragic passing, her son, Charles, will immediately take the throne (via Buzzfeed News). It is the protocol for the next in line for the crown to take it immediately. However, he will not see a formal coronation at this time. He will be leading the memorial services for Queen Elizabeth.

With the changes unfolding at Buckingham Palace, many are wondering what this means for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. What will their lives look like under the rule of Harry's father?