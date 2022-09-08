Donald Trump Has An Exceptionally Emotional Reaction To The Death Of The Queen

World leaders across the global stage are offering their condolences after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. A royal spokesperson confirmed the queen's death in an announcement on Thursday, September 8. Not long after the news broke, former president Donald Trump took to his social media website Truth Social to share a heartfelt message to Queen Elizabeth's family.

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief."

In a statement that spanned multiple posts, Trump praised Queen Elizabeth for "her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women" and commented on their personal relationship. "Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!" he wrote.

The former president shared that he sends "thoughts and prayers" to the people of the U.K. and the royal family. "May God bless the queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care," he said in his post.