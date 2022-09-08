Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Says It's 'Our Country's Saddest Day' In Lengthy Statement

Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign over the UK and Commonwealth lasted 70 years, passed away today at the age of 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family Twitter account announced, referring to Charles as the next King.

Former Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, published a lengthy statement on his Twitter account, "She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on. Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world from Balmoral ... This is our country's saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history."

Johnson also said, "As we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country." It's reminiscent of one of the late Queen's quotes in 1957: "I cannot lead you into battle. I do not give you laws or administer justice. But I can do something else. I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations," per Reuters.