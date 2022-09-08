General Hospital Star Michael Blake Kruse Shares Heartwarming Family News

Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse started playing officer Rory Cabrera on "General Hospital" in March, gaining fans right away. He helped make Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) arrest more palatable by giving her a can of soda, and has been involved in her life quite a bit. Rory ended up arresting Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) after they had an altercation. He also testified for Trina's defense when she was on trial, and has since let her know that he's attracted to her (via Soaps in Depth).

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Kruse stated that his portrayal of Rory was informed by the fact that he had several family members and friends who were in both the military and law enforcement. They had set forth examples and ideals that he aspired to in life and he felt that Rory would also subscribe to those notions of honor and justice. He walked into the role understanding that since Rory is a rookie, he would have lofty notions of helping people and giving everyone their due process. Kruse found out that while on the first day of his shooting scenes for "GH," it was also Ali's second day. Then, several days later, executive producer Frank Valentini approached them explaining "how there might be some type of relationship between the two of [them."

While officer Rory's story unfolds on the show, his real-life story is also moving right along.