Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Instagram Tribute To The Queen

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death, many took to social media to share their love and support for the royal family, as well as honor the 96-year-old monarch. Of course, many celebrities used their platforms to pay tribute to the queen as well. High-profile figures such as fashion designer Stella McCartney, actress Helen Mirren, rock star Mick Jagger, reality star Khloé Kardashian, and former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama all honored the late queen with kind and heartfelt words.

One star in particular had a very sweet tribute to Elizabeth. Spice Girl Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account to reveal her heartache over the queen's passing. "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world," Beckham wrote. "I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time," the singer added.

Beckham also shared a black and white photo of a young Queen Elizabeth wearing her crown and jewels with a slight smile on her face. The singer's fellow Spice Girls Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton also honored the late queen on social media, as they and people around the globe continue to mourn the loss of the iconic monarch.