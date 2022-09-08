Hillary And Bill Clinton Share Touching Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

While the United States may have seen no less than 14 presidents between 1952 and 2022, Britain had just one queen, Elizabeth II. NBC News notes the strength of the relationships Buckingham Palace forged with residents of the White House, which in turn strengthened ties between the United States and Britain.

One of those relationships was formed with former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, who NBC says had made several trips to the UK during his eight years in office. Clinton first met the Queen in 1994 during the 50th anniversary of World War II's D-Day, and both he and Hillary stayed on HMS Britannia overnight.

Clinton took to social media to share his thoughts on Queen Elizabeth's passing in a message shared on both his and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary's accounts. Bill Clinton wrote: "Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life.

"Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength."