Jill And Joe Biden Share A Thoughtful Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have released an official statement via the White House website as well as on social media in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It started by noting the legacy of the queen — she "defined an era."

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons," the Bidens wrote. As the queen reigned through a rapidly changing media landscape, from radio to television to the internet, the first couple noted that Elizabeth was the "first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection."

They acknowledged the role Her Majesty played on the world stage, particularly between the U.S. and the U.K., calling her "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States."

The two remembered the times that they met the queen, of course, in 2021 at Windsor Castle with Biden in office, but also in 1982 when he was a part of a Senate delegation. Of the 2021 visit, the first couple said that "she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."

They ended their tribute with a confirmation that they'd be working with the king and the queen consort, and extended their condolences to the royal family and to all those in mourning.