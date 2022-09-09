How King Charles' Formal Proclamation Will Make History

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II not even 24 hours ago, plans are already in place for King Charles III to be formally proclaimed monarch. As he comes to grips with his mother's death, he must also hop right into his official duties.

According to the rules of the British monarchy, "a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies," so, technically, Charles became king immediately upon Elizabeth's death (via NBC New York).

The next steps are for a new sovereign to be formally proclaimed. This must be done within 24 hours of the death of a monarch. Buckingham Palace has announced that the Accession Council, made up of the Privy Council, which includes senior cabinet ministers, judges, and Church of England leaders, will formally proclaim the new sovereign on Sept. 10 at St. James's Palace in London.

For the first time in the history of British monarchs, the ceremony will be televised, and people worldwide can watch Charles take his oath (via Daily Star).

However, Charles' official coronation, which is a lavish celebration of his ascension to the throne, will not take place for a few months since there will be a period of mourning for the queen (via Town & Country).