Harry Styles Paid Tribute To The Queen Amid Don't Worry Darling Drama

Harry Styles has been making headlines for his new film "Don't Worry Darling." Recently, there has been plenty of drama and rumors surrounding the cast of the film, according to BuzzFeed News. This includes speculation that the former One Direction singer allegedly spit on his co-star, Chris Pine, during an event. Meanwhile, Styles has been pulling double duty to promote the film, which was directed by his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, while also on a huge musical tour.

However, the drama surrounding the singer and his fellow cast members was forgotten when Styles took the stage at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden for a concert. During his set, the "Adore You" singer stopped playing to address the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Although Styles was in the United States at the time, that didn't stop him from honoring his queen in a very fitting way (via The Daily Mail).

"From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," Styles told the NYC crowd. He then asked that his fans join him in making some noise for the late monarch and her lifetime of service to the crown and her country. "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," Styles asked the large crowd, who obliged. The "Sign of the Times" crooner raised his hands over his head to applaud the queen and then thanked the crowd at Madison Square Garden for sharing the moment with him.