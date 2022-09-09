Daniel Craig Shares His Loving Memories Of The Queen After Working Together

Daniel Craig, known for headlining as the most recent 007, shared his loving memories of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, following the announcement of her heartbreaking death. "I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved, and all those who loved her," the "James Bond" star told the Press Association news agency. He went on to note, "She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed," (via Yahoo! News).

Craig featured alongside the queen in a James Bond-inspired sketch at London's 2012 Summer Olympics, astonishing audiences when he — in full character — helped a stunt-double version of Queen Elizabeth II parachute from a helicopter. The actor has previously commented on Her Majesty's sense of humor, describing her as "very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me," during a 2022 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via Independent).

Celebrities and politicians, from Sir Elton John to Barack Obama — whose tribute to the queen will tug at your heartstrings — have spoken out about Her Majesty's passing, sending their deepest condolences to the royal family. In a statement posted to social media following his mother's passing, King Charles III shared his own sentiments, commenting, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."