Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.

Following the heartbreaking news of Queen Elizabeth's death, the former president penned an eloquent and touching personal tribute to Her Majesty, which he shared on social media. Obama wrote on Twitter: "From the day of her coronation ... Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing."

Obama went on to add, "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity." The Hawaii native shared further sentiments, stating, "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

Barack's wife, Michelle Obama, also shared a touching closeness with the queen.