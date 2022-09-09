The Real Reason Boris Johnson Denied BBC's Request To Give An Obituary For The Queen

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has hit everyone hard. The longest reigning monarch in British history, Her Majesty celebrated 70 years on the throne at her Platinum Jubilee in June, but the queen's health problems have been well-documented for years. On September 8, things, unfortunately, took a turn for the worse. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealed (via Twitter): "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

Just a few hours later, the royal family's official account confirmed the devastating news that Queen Elizabeth had passed away. It was so sudden that Prince Harry was sadly unable to say his goodbyes to the queen, after not making it on time. Elsewhere, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that, when given the opportunity to record an obituary, he couldn't bring himself to do it. The BBC requested Johnson speak about Her Majesty "in the past tense" earlier today, but he said that he "simply choked up, and I couldn't go on, and I'm not easily moved to tears. But I was so overcome with sadness."

Moreover, Johnson, who saw the queen during the handover to his successor, Liz Truss in Balmoral, shared that she was in great spirits in her final days. "She was as radiant, as knowledgeable, and as fascinated by politics as ever I can remember, and as wise in her advice as anyone I know, if not wiser," he noted, with Truss enthusiastically nodding in agreement.