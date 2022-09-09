Meghan And Harry Fans Have An Unusual Way Of Celebrating Archie After The Queen's Death
To some, it may have always seemed odd that the sons and daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton were referred to with royal titles, while Archie and Lilibet, the son and daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were not.
But a simple rule that has existed for over 100 years explains the discrepancy. Since Prince George was third in line for the throne, after his father and King Charles, he was born as a prince (via NDTV). As for Archie, he was once seventh in line to be king, but since his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth passed away, he is now sixth, behind his father, his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge (via The Washington Post).
The firstborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is also the grandchild of a sovereign now and as such, deserves a new title: Prince Archie. Likewise, his sister Lilibet is now technically a princess (via Sky News).
And to say fans of Meghan and Harry are loving the change in fortunes for the little ones is an understatement.
Archie and Lilibet getting royal titles is much-deserved according to fans
Perhaps the long-suffering nature of the saga of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge explains why their fans on Twitter are virtually jumping for joy that their kids are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite the sad death of the Queen that spurred this change.
Upon hearing that the royal Californians have seemingly moved up in status upon the death of Queen Elizabeth, some Twitter users who support Meghan and Harry couldn't help but rub it in a bit.
One person shared a photo of Princess Diana smirking along with announcing that Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. Someone else tweeted, "That's Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to YOU." And another fan declared, "The era of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana begins."
It's worth noting that the young prince and princess can use the title of HRH as well from now on. Whether the family uses the titles (or perhaps becomes more active with senior royals) — or if King Charles decides to amend the use of the titles — remains to be seen.