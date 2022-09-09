Meghan And Harry Fans Have An Unusual Way Of Celebrating Archie After The Queen's Death

To some, it may have always seemed odd that the sons and daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton were referred to with royal titles, while Archie and Lilibet, the son and daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were not.

But a simple rule that has existed for over 100 years explains the discrepancy. Since Prince George was third in line for the throne, after his father and King Charles, he was born as a prince (via NDTV). As for Archie, he was once seventh in line to be king, but since his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth passed away, he is now sixth, behind his father, his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge (via The Washington Post).

The firstborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is also the grandchild of a sovereign now and as such, deserves a new title: Prince Archie. Likewise, his sister Lilibet is now technically a princess (via Sky News).

And to say fans of Meghan and Harry are loving the change in fortunes for the little ones is an understatement.