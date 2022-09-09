Princess Beatrice's Husband Honors The Queen With A Deeply Personal Tribute

The outpouring of love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her heartbreaking death is sure to continue for many weeks and months to come. Everyone from President Joe Biden to Barack and Michelle Obama, to Harry Styles and Elton John, has expressed their grief over Her Majesty's death. Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, took to social media to share his own touching tribute to the queen. "Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he posted on his Instagram page. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Mapelli Mozzi went on to add a more personal anecdote, saying, "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest is Peace, Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted." The 38-year-old married into the royal family in 2020. Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew (Queen Elizabeth II's second-born son) and Sarah Ferguson (per Town & Country). The pair are parents to one daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, and they also share Mapelli Mozzi's son from a previous relationship, Christopher, with the boy's mother (via Express). Both children were lovingly mentioned in Mapelli Mozzi's post about Queen Elizabeth II's death. He accompanied his post with several images of Her Majesty throughout the years.