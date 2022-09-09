Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in London on September 8, preparing to attend the WellChild Awards that evening (via ITV News). Following the first statement from Buckingham Palace about the queen's health (via BBC News), a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they were traveling to Balmoral. However, it was later confirmed that Meghan decided to stay behind in London. Harry continued on, arriving an hour or so after his grandmother's death was announced. There, he joined his brother, Prince William, and the rest of the immediate royal family to mourn their loss (via The Telegraph).

It's unclear why Meghan decided to stay behind, but it has certainly reignited speculation about a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William (via Cosmopolitan).