Tucker Carlson Makes His Thoughts About The Queen Loud And Clear

Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 has affected people all around the world. For seven decades the queen reigned, making her the longest-running monarch in British history according to the New York Times.

While The Guardian reports that Britain is divided on the subject of the queen's death, with some citing her as a great leader and others calling her a colonizer, world leaders have expressed nothing but condolences and gratitude for Queen Elizabeth (via Reuters).

Nonetheless, on September 8, a day of grieving turned into a day of unapologetic condemnation for some. One viral tweet responded to a report of the queen's participation in keeping Kenya colonized, resulting in over a quarter of a million likes: "Reminder that Queen Elizabeth is not a remnant of colonial times," the tweet read. "She was an active participant in colonialism. She actively tried to stop independence movements [and] she tried to keep newly independent colonies from leaving the commonwealth. The evil she did was enough."

With celebrities like Jeff Bezos and Piers Morgan coming to the queen's defense via Twitter, the topic of the 96-year-old monarch's death became a polarizing one, which is why one man who with a tendency towards controversial opinions is publicly speaking out on the harsh words about Queen Elizabeth's death.