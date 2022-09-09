What Buckingham Palace Wants Mourners To Know

"London Bridge has fallen," is the code phrase that was shared in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. The phrase was uttered on secured lines as the news passed down the information chain of command — meanwhile, the general public had no idea there was a new monarch inheriting the throne.

Plans about what happened when Queen Elizabeth II died were made when she initially ascended the throne. "From the moment the queen became monarch, Whitehall started the planning process about what would happen when she died," professor of British and Commonwealth History at the University of London, Philip Murphy, told The New York Times. In 2017, The Guardian laid out the details of "Operation London Bridge," including the chain of command and the fact that at the BBC, the "radio alert transmission system" will be switched on. The system is described as a "Cold War-era alarm designed to withstand an attack on the nation's infrastructure."

This plan also dictated that BBC's anchors needed to change into all black and that the announcement of the queen's death would begin with: "This is the BBC from London." Operation London Bridge also dictates etiquette, including what the royal family and staff members should wear during the set mourning period. In terms of how the public should mourn, directions were less clear. Tributes have been pouring in, digitally and physically, from around the globe. The Daily Mail reports flowers, notes, Union Jacks, and other tributes numbering in the thousands have been placed outside royal residences around Britain and the Commonwealth.