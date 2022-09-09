Royal Expert Dishes On The Drama At Balmoral Before The Queen's Death - Exclusive

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96. The royal family had set plans for when their monarch dies, and Operation London Bridge immediately went into effect following the death of Her Majesty (via The New York Times). Operation London Bridge is a highly detailed plan that organizes what the 10 days following the queen's passing will look like. There are ceremonial moments included in the plans — like having the queen's body rest in a specific room at Buckingham Palace — but they also help usher Charles in as king.

However, there was a bit of a setback to Operation London Bridge given one specific circumstance: The queen passed away at her Scotland home, Balmoral Castle, and plans had to be shifted accordingly (via Page Six). As such, Operation London Bridge changed to Operation Unicorn. The dent in the ceremonial plans was not the only complication on the day the queen passed away, though.

Since Her Majesty wasn't at Buckingham Palace, not every member of the royal family was able to make it to her bedside before she died. In the midst of trying to be there for one another, drama unfolded. We spoke with a royal expert who gave us an inside look at what might really be going on behind the scenes for the royals as they mourn Queen Elizabeth II.