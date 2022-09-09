The Queen's Former Bodyguard Recounted One Of Her Cheekiest Moments

As the world grieves the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, many remember the wonderful woman who sat on the British throne for 70 years. One important part of the queen's personality was her dry sense of humor. Elizabeth's quick wit was legendary, and while she took her royal duties seriously, she kept her sense of humor during her reign. No one will forget the queen's 2012 Olympics video. Her Majesty The Queen appeared with James Bond actor Daniel Craig and parachuted into the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Another hilarious moment with the monarch was her video with grandson Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in 2016, showing the queen and Harry trashed talked the Obamas while they were still in the White House about the Invictus Games.

But one of the best examples of Elizabeth's amazing sense of humor comes from her former protection officer Richard Griffin. During the Platinum Jubilee in June, the queen's former bodyguard shared a real story about Elizabeth meeting up with American tourists, who failed to recognize who she was. After some time chatting with her, the tourists asked if she'd ever met the queen. She dryly pointed to her bodyguard and said, "Well, I haven't, but Dick here meets her regularly." It's worth watching him tell the story himself. Elizabeth was a legend.