Meghan Markle's Latest Career Move Is Put On Hold Amid The Queen's Death

Meghan Markle's career was on the upswing before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II. She and her husband, Prince Harry, were starting to work on their multi-million dollar Spotify deal, where they were focusing on recording podcasts, after failing to provide content in the early months of the deal (via The Mercury News).

The Duchess of Sussex had recently launched her podcast, "Archetypes," which had been met with some controversy (via Page Six). While she was having open conversations with a variety of celebrity guests, not everyone was on board with her latest content.

Now, following the passing of the queen, Markle will be taking a break from her career. This includes the podcast, which was at the top of the charts in the United States. She will also be missing an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

A source close to the duchess told the publication, "Meghan was due on Fallon." The statement continued, "I don't even know what she was going to talk about, but that's obviously canceled now." She was likely going to be discussing her podcast with Fallon.

The next episode of her podcast, which was set to hit airwaves on Tuesday, has been pushed back as well. At this time, a date for the next episode has not been given.

Meghan and Harry are expected to stay in the United Kingdom, where they were at the time of the queen's passing for a charity event, until the funeral. Until then, her career endeavors will be on hold.