British General Hospital Stars Charles Shaughnessy & Emma Samms Pay Tribute To The Queen

The London-born actress Emma Samms started playing the character Holly Sutton on "General Hospital" in 1982, quickly becoming a fan favorite after being paired with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) at first, and then Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Samms played the role until 1985, returning periodically over the years. The last time viewers saw Holly was in 2020 when it was revealed that she was imprisoned in an undisclosed location, and believed to be dead by her friends in Port Charles (via Soap Central). Samms is returning to "GH," but it was a difficult journey as she had to deal with long COVID since filming that scene (per Deadline).

As Soaps in Depth reports, Charles Shaughnessy – who also hails from England — took over the role of Victor Cassadine from Thaao Penghlis who originated the character in 1981, returning for a brief stint in 2014. Shaughnessy started playing Victor in 2021, but has had a prolific career prior to that, acting in such shows as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Mad Men," and "Days of Our Lives." But it was his six year run as Maxwell Sheffield on "The Nanny" with Fran Drescher that put him on the fandom map. Shaughnessy's also done extensive voiceover work on programs like "The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack," "Heavy Gear: The Animated Series," and "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated" among many others.

Recently, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Samms and Shaughnessy took to social media to pay homage to the late monarch.