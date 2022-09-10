Joe Biden's Mother Had An Eyebrow-Raising Opinion Of The Late Queen Elizabeth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To say that the relationship between Great Britain and Ireland is complicated is an understatement. To put it in a nutshell, there were 800 years of conflict between England and Ireland; in 1922, Ireland became independent, but Northern Ireland stayed a part of the United Kingdom. Through the late 1960s to the late 1990s, there was additional conflict — referred to as "the Troubles" — between nationalists of Ireland and unionists of Northern Ireland, per The Washington Post.

Some politicians from Northern Ireland have expressed their sorrow upon Queen Elizabeth's passing and noted her work towards ending the conflict with Ireland. Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein vice-president, said, "I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth's significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands," per Belfast Telegraph. Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch in 100 year to visit Ireland when she went in 2011, according to Irish Central. She placed a wreath at a memorial to those who died fighting for Irish freedom, and in a speech at Dublin Castle said, "To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past, I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy."

The relationship, however, remains complicated for many. As it turns out, President Joe Biden's Irish mother had a clear and unfavorable opinion of the queen and the crown.