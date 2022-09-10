The Plans For The Queen's Funeral Have Finally Been Announced

Plans for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were finally announced two days following her death on September 8. First reported by the BBC, the queen's funeral will be held Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m. BST, following a journey from Scotland to London. For those unable to travel to London, the funeral will be televised and live-streamed.

The queen's final journey to London will start on September 11 at 10 a.m. BST when her coffin will be transported from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the BBC reports it will stay in the Throne Room until Monday.

At 2:35 p.m. BST, the coffin will be moved by procession to St. Giles' Cathedral — also in Edinburgh — where 24 hours will be allowed for public viewing. The coffin, accompanied by Princess Anne, will then be flown back to London where it will be brought to Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, September 14, a slow procession and military parade will bring the queen to Westminster Palace, where she will lay in state for four days, giving the public another chance to pay their respects

While at Westminster, the BBC reports the queen's coffin will be "guarded by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household," which CNN explains is a normal tradition for state funerals.A royal mourning period has been asked to be observed by King Charles III until September 26, seven days after the queen's funeral. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.