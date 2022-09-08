Here's Who Will Be Overseeing The Royal Funeral

People all over the world have penned heartfelt tributes after learning the news of Queen Elizabeth's death – the longest reigning monarch in British history. From celebrities to world leaders, high profile figures have shared their love and fond memories of the queen, and have sent well wishes to her eldest son, King Charles III, who's new royal title was confirmed on the same day of his mother's passing.

As mourners pay respect to the queen, British officials are already hard at work preparing for the funeral proceedings. According to Express, the preparations for her funeral had been nicknamed "London Bridge is down" by British officials, allowing them to signal to other officials that the queen had passed and that the funeral would be moving forward before the news was shared to the public. Because the queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, arrangements for transport back to England must be made prior to her funeral (via CNN).

Per Town & Country, "The 18th Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshal will oversee the royal funeral." The title of Earl Marshal was inherited by Edward Fitzalan-Howard from his father in 2002. According to Yahoo! News, his job is to directly oversee the funeral and arrange the State Opening of Parliament.

The Guardian reports that the queen's funeral will take place nine days after her death, and will be followed by a national day of mourning.