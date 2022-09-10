Will Chloe Lanier Ever Bring Nelle Back To General Hospital Again?

Actress Chloe Lanier played the alarming Nelle Benson on "General Hospital" from 2016 to 2019. According to TVOvermind, Lanier started acting at age 15, and when the role of Nelle Benson came up, the writers and producers of "GH" waited for her schedule to clear up because they wanted her for the part. Nelle came to Port Charles with revenge on her mind. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), the daughter of Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), required a kidney transplant and Nelle didn't know Jax paid her father, Frank Benson, handsomely for a donor kidney. Jax had no idea that Frank sold Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soap Central). Nelle believed it was all Carly's doing and wanted to get back at her.

Lanier has been on such shows as "Army Wives," "Stalker," "Kingdom," and "9-1-1," and she surprised the cast of "GH" when she posted on Instagram, "See ya next week @generalhospitalabc," on August 31 of this year. Castmates posted their shock, with Josh Swickard writing, "NO WAY," and Jon Lindstrom replying with, "Wait. What?!" Fans were overjoyed that Lanier was returning to the role of Nelle. One response stated, "Can't tell you how happy and excited I am for your return!!! Let the reign of Nelle continue," while another posted, "Be the baddest Nelle ever! Please go after your nemesis Carly lol."

Although Lanier's return to "GH" was brief — in the form of a vision — fans want to know if she'll be coming back again.