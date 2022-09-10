Will Chloe Lanier Ever Bring Nelle Back To General Hospital Again?
Actress Chloe Lanier played the alarming Nelle Benson on "General Hospital" from 2016 to 2019. According to TVOvermind, Lanier started acting at age 15, and when the role of Nelle Benson came up, the writers and producers of "GH" waited for her schedule to clear up because they wanted her for the part. Nelle came to Port Charles with revenge on her mind. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), the daughter of Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), required a kidney transplant and Nelle didn't know Jax paid her father, Frank Benson, handsomely for a donor kidney. Jax had no idea that Frank sold Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soap Central). Nelle believed it was all Carly's doing and wanted to get back at her.
Lanier has been on such shows as "Army Wives," "Stalker," "Kingdom," and "9-1-1," and she surprised the cast of "GH" when she posted on Instagram, "See ya next week @generalhospitalabc," on August 31 of this year. Castmates posted their shock, with Josh Swickard writing, "NO WAY," and Jon Lindstrom replying with, "Wait. What?!" Fans were overjoyed that Lanier was returning to the role of Nelle. One response stated, "Can't tell you how happy and excited I am for your return!!! Let the reign of Nelle continue," while another posted, "Be the baddest Nelle ever! Please go after your nemesis Carly lol."
Although Lanier's return to "GH" was brief — in the form of a vision — fans want to know if she'll be coming back again.
Chloe Lanier discusses Nelle's future
Actress Chloe Lanier was very happy to bring her character Nelle Benson back to "General Hospital." In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Lanier discussed how wonderful co-stars like Cynthia Watros, Laura Wright, and Katelyn MacMullem are. She also showed her appreciation for executive producer Frank Valentini, saying, "He was such a big part of my life for such a long time and it was great to catch up with him." Lanier lamented that on the day of her shooting she didn't get to see other former co-stars such as Chad Duell, and Maurice Benard. "I was so upset that I didn't get to see Maurice..." she said.
The interview went on to discuss how Lanier is close friends with former "GH" actresses Brytni Sarpi and Hayley Erin. Lanier and Erin are even working on creating a show that they eventually want to produce. When asked if she would ever return to "GH," the actress stated, "It's always an honor to go back and I'm happy any time I get that call. Nelle is a very fun role to play, but it took a lot out of me when I was doing it full-time, so it's really fun to get to come back and play her every now and again."
Whether or not Lanier will ever return to "GH" full time remains to be seen, and fans will be following her every post waiting for that day.