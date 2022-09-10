Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Reaction To The Queen's Death

Four-year-old Prince Louis of Wales perhaps first won the affection of the world when his wild antics stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June of this year. Who could forget the young royal acting like, well, pretty much any other preschooler on planet Earth who has to dress up and sit still for a long period of time, with the tot alternatingly sulking and mugging for the cameras.

Now, with his mom Kate Middleton revealing the bittersweet reaction her youngest son had to learning that his great-grandmother had passed away, he is likely to win over the hearts of people everywhere once again.

The Princess of Wales shared what Louis said to her upon hearing the news while greeting crowds of mourners outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday. The occasion also saw the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reuniting for the first time in over two years, with Twitter sharing many opinions about the difference in the body language between the two royal couples.

But the appearance yielded so much more about what is happening behind the scenes of the Cambridge family as they mourn the Queen.