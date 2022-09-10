Proof That William And Harry's Bittersweet Reunion Might Be The Real Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Queen Elizabeth accomplished many things during her unprecedented 70-year reign, but ironically, her death may have helped bring about one of her greatest victories. To the surprise and delight of the crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were joined by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Walking side by side, the couples walked around the grounds, greeted well-wishers, and admired the mountains of floral tributes laid along the way.

The public's reaction to Harry and Meghan was surprising. Despite the couple's withdrawal from palace life and all the controversial moves that followed, the crowds seemed excited to see the Sussexes. Meghan had a heartwarming moment when she reached out to hug a young mourner (via The Sun). The onlookers even cheered when the two princes and their wives left the scene — all together — in a black Audi with William as the driver.

An unnamed source told People that Prince William wanted the two couples — who have been at odds for years now — to walk the grounds as "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." At least one royal watcher sees it as the beginning of a potential reconciliation between the warring brothers.