Proof That William And Harry's Bittersweet Reunion Might Be The Real Deal
Queen Elizabeth accomplished many things during her unprecedented 70-year reign, but ironically, her death may have helped bring about one of her greatest victories. To the surprise and delight of the crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were joined by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Walking side by side, the couples walked around the grounds, greeted well-wishers, and admired the mountains of floral tributes laid along the way.
The public's reaction to Harry and Meghan was surprising. Despite the couple's withdrawal from palace life and all the controversial moves that followed, the crowds seemed excited to see the Sussexes. Meghan had a heartwarming moment when she reached out to hug a young mourner (via The Sun). The onlookers even cheered when the two princes and their wives left the scene — all together — in a black Audi with William as the driver.
An unnamed source told People that Prince William wanted the two couples — who have been at odds for years now — to walk the grounds as "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." At least one royal watcher sees it as the beginning of a potential reconciliation between the warring brothers.
The brothers could finally be putting their feud to rest
Journalist Omid Scobie, author of "Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," posted a Twitter thread noting the importance of the reunion between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour," Scobie wrote. "It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers."
Calling the reunion "a show of the utmost respect to the queen," Scobie continued, "Just as we saw after the death of Prince Philip and at his funeral, these are the moments when members of the royal family can put differences to one side to focus on the loss that has brought them together."
Past encounters between William and Harry have been far less cordial. Although Harry attended the funeral of Philip earlier this year, he and his brother barely interacted, USA Today noted. During the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in July, the couples saw each other only during a church service and didn't socialize afterward.
The truth about Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is known only to them. But the days that follow, in which the brothers will be living close to each other and attending the queen's funeral on September 19, may offer a glimpse of their future.