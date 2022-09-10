The Harsh Reality Prince Harry Now Has To Accept About Queen Consort Camilla

It's not exactly news that Prince Harry isn't a huge fan of his Queen Consort Camilla, even though his brother's relationship with their stepmother appears to be stronger than ever. But royal expert and author Tina Brown claims that Harry, Duke of Sussex, has no love left in his heart for his father's wife.

While promoting her book "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and the Turmoil," Brown delivered blunt insights about the pair, claiming he simply "can't stand" her. As she told the Telegraph, "he doesn't want Camilla to be queen, he's very angry that it's happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will."

Brown went even further (and darker) into the reasons for Harry's feelings about his stepmother. "The scorched earth left by Diana still smolders," Brown told the Daily Beast. "For the first ten years after her death, the royals were still destabilized by the catastrophes surrounding Diana — from her divorce, the damage to Charles, the car crash, the effect on the boys." Brown also noted that the upcoming season of "The Crown," which deals with Diana's death and the aftermath, combined with the negative headlines about the royal family instigated by Harry and Meghan, may spell disaster for Camilla and Charles. But there's a harsh reality Harry has to accept now that Camilla is the Queen Consort, and there's really no way around it.