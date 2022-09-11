The Major Change That Needs To Be Made All Over Britain Now That Charles Is King

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of her son, King Charles III, may be one that has shocked and saddened the world, but nowhere will her absence be felt more keenly than in Great Britain. Every part of life, from paper currency to coins, and from stamps to post boxes, all bear her hallmark that reads "E II R" or Elizabeth Regina, and has been so for the last seven decades, per NBC News.

And now that the United Kingdom's Accession Council has named the former Prince of Wales as king, people may be guessing that it won't be long before signs of the Elizabethan Age are swept away. But as iNews points out, some things will be changed more quickly than others.

Within the British justice system, lawyers who were once known as queen's counsel are known with immediate effect as king's counsel, although case names will continue to be known as "regina" or "queen" instead of "rex," for "king." The national anthem, "God Save The Queen," has been changed to "God Save the King." All government services will also now be required to say "His Majesty's" instead of "Her Majesty's," and so on, per iNews.