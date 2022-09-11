Thomas Markle Has A Simple Question For Meghan Regarding Their Damaged Relationship

It's no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family is strained. Since the couple stepped down from their duties in 2020 — and sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey — Harry and Meghan have remained distanced from the prince's family. While they were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan were excluded from standing on the royal balcony during Trooping the Colour. After attending only two events, they made an abrupt exit from the U.K. with their two children.

Still, there are signs of hope. Harry and Meghan joined William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle after the passing of the queen. Additionally, during his first speech since his mother's death, King Charles III expressed his love for Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

In a high profile sit-down with The Cut in August, Meghan even addressed the possibility of a reconciliation with the royal family. "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she explained. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive."

But while Meghan hasn't ruled out starting over with the royals, her father is wondering why she's not willing to do the same with him.