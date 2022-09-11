Thomas Markle Has A Simple Question For Meghan Regarding Their Damaged Relationship
It's no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family is strained. Since the couple stepped down from their duties in 2020 — and sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey — Harry and Meghan have remained distanced from the prince's family. While they were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan were excluded from standing on the royal balcony during Trooping the Colour. After attending only two events, they made an abrupt exit from the U.K. with their two children.
Still, there are signs of hope. Harry and Meghan joined William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle after the passing of the queen. Additionally, during his first speech since his mother's death, King Charles III expressed his love for Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."
In a high profile sit-down with The Cut in August, Meghan even addressed the possibility of a reconciliation with the royal family. "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she explained. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive."
But while Meghan hasn't ruled out starting over with the royals, her father is wondering why she's not willing to do the same with him.
Thomas Markle wonders why his daughter can't forgive him
After Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, spoke about possibly reconciling with the royal family, her father, Thomas Markle, is wondering why she can't bring herself to forgive him. "I have apologized to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her," Thomas told the Daily Mail. "I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?"
Thomas also took issue with Meghan's comment about not wanting her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to lose out on having a relationship with his father, King Charles III. "She didn't 'lose' me, she dumped me," Thomas explained, adding that he would "love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time."
However, it would be hard to imagine the Sussexes making plans with Meghan's side of the family anytime soon. After all, Thomas's other daughter, Samantha, is currently suing half-sister Meghan for defamation, accusing the duchess of making up a "rags to royalty" story about her upbringing, per TMZ.