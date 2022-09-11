Why Experts Believe Prince Harry Wasn't Allowed To Fly With Prince William Back To Balmoral

Shortly before the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her family flocked to Scotland's Balmoral Castle to be by her side during her final moments. Among her numerous guests were her four children, as well as her grandson who soon became the heir apparent to the British throne: Prince William, son of the new King Charles III. While William and most other members of the royal family were at least able to be in Balmoral at the time of her death, one notable family member wasn't able to make it until hours after she died: William's brother, Prince Harry.

Although the relationship between Princes William and Harry is notoriously strained, largely because of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family, the real reason why Harry and William had to fly to Balmoral separately had nothing to do with the brothers' feelings for one another. As it turns out, the two sons of the new king are actually prohibited from flying together at all.