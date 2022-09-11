What Does The Queen's Death Mean For Camilla Parker Bowles' Children?

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While it is unknown exactly who those royals will be, it is safe to say that Charles's wife will be by his side every step of the way. "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla," Charles said during his first speech as king, adding, "In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my queen consort."

In fact, Camilla has become one of the busiest royals in recent years, attending 169 engagements in 2022, not far behind Charles at 255, per the Daily Mail. She is also the patron or president of more than 90 charities, supporting causes involving health, literacy, the elderly, victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, animals, the arts, and more, according to the royal website.

And with Camilla taking on this new and important role, some are wondering how it might change the lives of her two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.