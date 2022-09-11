How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About Billy's Big Move With Chelsea And Johnny

"The Young and the Restless" spoilers suggest that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) might be trying to reconnect with her past. While trying to navigate her love life hasn't been easy, "The Young and the Restless" fans have made their thoughts clear on a Chelsea and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) rematch. Even though Chelsea has been trying to make moves on her ex, many fans believe that Billy shouldn't give her a second chance considering all the things she's done to him in the past, like when she drugged and seduced him, as detailed by Soaps.com.

Still, if there's anything that we've learned about Chelsea over the years, it's that she's the kind of person who goes after what she wants — despite knowing what the consequences might be. In fact, "The Young and the Restless" spoilers even had fans disturbed by Chelsea's move back in August when she unexpectedly kissed Billy, even though he's been in a serious relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

That said, it seems like Billy and Chelsea have hit yet another milestone in their relationship as the handsome Abbott son has just made a big move with their own son, Johnny.