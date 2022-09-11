Why Insiders Think Camilla Saved Charles' Relationship With The Queen

Queen Elizabeth's oldest son finally saw his destiny realized, as he was proclaimed King Charles III following her death. Unlike his mother, who ascended to the throne as a young bride, the newly minted king comes to his post with a history some Britons still find uncomfortable. While married to Diana Spencer, the late Princess of Wales, Charles carried out an affair with his first love, the also-married Camilla Parker Bowles. Both eventually divorced, then finally had their happily-ever-after when they wed in 2005. But there are still those who resent the new queen consort for being "the third person" in Charles's first marriage. Even now, Diana fans fumed when King Charles described Camilla as "my darling wife" in his first speech as monarch.

Despite her reputation, Queen Consort Camilla may actually have played a role in helping heal the troubled relationship between her husband and his mother. A detailed essay in the Daily Mail explains that for years, the queen saw the then-Prince of Wales as an "infuriating" young man who "could imperil the stability of a throne that she had worked hard for all her life." Charles, in turn, saw his mother as distant and uninvolved in his childhood. Later on, he also came to resent the queen's lack of praise for his charitable works and her "snappy" refusal to let him be seen publicly with Camilla a mere year after Diana's death.

Time, understanding, and the steadfastness of a loving woman helped change all that.