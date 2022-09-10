King Charles' Description Of Camilla Has Diana Fans Fuming

King Charles III gave his first address as the British monarch on Friday, September 9, just one day after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. According to CNN, Charles' statement was quick and emotional, addressing both the death of his mother and the support of the royal family as he assumes the roles and responsibilities of king. In the speech, Charles also singled out his wife of 17 years, Camilla Parker Bowles, announcing her new title as "Queen Consort."

In the wake of his speech, critics took to Twitter to remind the new king of his first wife, Princess Diana, whose beloved memory lives on 25 years after her tragic death in 1997. Many Diana fans are still wounded by Charles' sweet choice of words for his second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in his speech. One Twitter user wrote, "The mention of his 'darling' wife, Camilla, to whom he has been married for 17 years was necessary but still, memories of Diana hover." Another user critiqued his lack of mention of William and Harry's mother, claiming Charles was "[trying] to airbrush Diana out of it." Other Twitter users expressed sadness and frustration over the phrase "darling wife," recalling Charles' affair with Camilla while still married to Princess Diana. The Times correspondent Catherine Phillip tweeted that regardless of emotions, Camilla "is now The Queen," though her official title is "Queen Consort," not "the queen."

Even bearing that in mind, the frustration surrounding King Charles' praise of Camilla remains fresh, particularly for those who are still fond of Diana.