Photos Of Prince Harry Taken 25 Years Apart Will Stop You In Your Tracks

On August 31st, 2022, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family were observing the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana (via NPR). Just eight days later, the Duke of Sussex learned his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

Now, royal fans on Twitter are comparing images of Harry grieving both of these women 25 years apart.

Of course, who could forget seeing the then-12-year-old prince looking at tributes to his mother left outside of Buckingham Palace? And just this Saturday, we watched as the Duke of Sussex and his wife — as well as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, whose body language differed greatly from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — greeted mourners gathered to honor the Queen.

These photos were taken 25 years apart almost to the day. Hard to believe really.

Oh how I'm so very glad that Harry has his beloved with him now, no more will he be lonely. Meghan is his balm of comfort , support, strength and love. #SussexSquad #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/XmsZRfSkKY — 💋 Beth 💋 (@Pinka84) September 11, 2022

The eerie similarities between these two photos are truly heartbreaking. However, Twitter users found comfort in the fact that this time, Harry has the Duchess of Sussex by his side to help him through this difficult time. "So glad there is someone with him this time to put her arm around him. He is not alone in his grief now," one supporter commented.

But sadly, other concerned fans acknowledged that even if Meghan has Harry's back, both figuratively and literally, reliving such a public loss of a matriarch of the family must be very "triggering" for the duke.

Perhaps one fan said it best: "May this family heal."