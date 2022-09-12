Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - EXCLUSIVE

All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. But one royal should be especially commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life — Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.

Princess Anne was also tasked with the important but heartbreaking duty of accompanying her mother's funeral cortège from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. There, she honored the Queen by curtsying before the coffin. Anne will also join the flight that will bring the coffin to London for the five-day period where the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall.

"The royal family are not just a genetic family, but a representation to the British people of the value of family," explains body language expert Mark Bowden. Speaking exclusively to The List, he adds, "Each member will serve at this time to remind us of the relationships we hold with our own." According to the Daily Mail, the Queen herself designated her daughter as the escort, and Bowden has a theory about her reason.