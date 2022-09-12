Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - EXCLUSIVE
All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. But one royal should be especially commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life — Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
Princess Anne was also tasked with the important but heartbreaking duty of accompanying her mother's funeral cortège from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. There, she honored the Queen by curtsying before the coffin. Anne will also join the flight that will bring the coffin to London for the five-day period where the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall.
"The royal family are not just a genetic family, but a representation to the British people of the value of family," explains body language expert Mark Bowden. Speaking exclusively to The List, he adds, "Each member will serve at this time to remind us of the relationships we hold with our own." According to the Daily Mail, the Queen herself designated her daughter as the escort, and Bowden has a theory about her reason.
Princess Anne had a unique connection to the Queen
It was especially heartwrenching to witness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, following the Queen's hearse as part of the cortège. She was the Queen's only daughter, and as such, she had a unique relationship that her three brothers couldn't share.
Mark Bowden, a royal commentator, body language expert, and founder of Truthplane, spoke to The List exclusively about the moment. "It is a most special honor to accompany the Queen's body on its journey across the UK," he says. "As the only daughter of the Queen, Princess Anne represents to the nation all daughters who lose a mother. This represents a moment for every woman to think of their mother, departed or alive, and recognize the unique and special relationship daughter and mother have."
Anne may even have been thinking about her relationship with Zara Tindall. A death in the family naturally calls to mind the bonds with living loved ones. What memories are yet to be made between the princess and her daughter? Are there any words left unsaid? The death of her mother just a year after the passing of Prince Philip must also be weighing heavily on her.
As difficult as it will be for Princess Anne to attend the Queen's funeral on September 19, harder still will be the days that follow, as the Princess Royal copes with the ache of being a motherless daughter. But the woman known as "the hardest-working royal" will surely be up to the task.