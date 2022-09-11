Twitter Has Crowned Their Favorite Royal And They Aren't Even In Line For The Throne

In wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, the world is watching in real time as the royal family mourns their matriarch. At the time of her death, the queen reigned over the Commonwealth for 70 years, making British history. Though her accomplishments have been lauded by some and criticized by others, social media has been polarized on the topic of Elizabeth's lasting impact. One of those vocal voices in the Twitter landscape is popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who is making his unwavering support for the queen well-known, publicly paying tribute to Her Majesty and chastising her haters alike.

Morgan has long been a source of royal family rhetoric, and now a tweet from him — depicting Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, Anne, Princess Royal — is going viral.

In a photo of the princess posted by Morgan, she's seen in the backseat of a car pensively looking onward: "Princess Anne is being driven in a car behind her mother's hearse for six hours from Balmoral to Edinburgh, grief etched on her face," Morgan captioned the photo. "Anne never gets enough credit for her own selfless devotion to duty & decorum. Like the late queen, she represents the very best of royalty."

In fact, the princess and the newly-appointed King Charles III were reportedly the only two royals who were at the queen's bedside before she died. They are also the queen's two eldest children.