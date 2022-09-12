Royal Expert Reveals Why The Queen Would Be Proud Of Prince William After Her Death

She may have been the Queen and he may be next in line to the throne, but at the end of the day, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William's relationship was that of a grandson and "Grannie." William, Prince of Wales, shared a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, the Queen, after her death, writing on Instagram, "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real." In his post, he acknowledged the wisdom and guidance both he and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, have received from the Queen.

William and Queen Elizabeth reportedly shared a strong bond that only got stronger with time. According to the Evening Standard, the Queen began leaning on her grandson more after Prince Philip's death in April 2021. The two may have also grown closer after Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, moved to the U.S. and Prince Andrew made headlines for his association with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal (per The Times).

Now, one royal expert explains why the Queen would be praising William's recent behavior after her death.