Meghan Markle's Trending Hashtag On Twitter Is Anything But Flattering

Royal watchers were confused when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, rushed to Balmoral to be with his grandmother in her final moments alone. But a royal expert revealed Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, didn't see the queen before her death simply because she wasn't invited. Katie Nicholl informed ET that the Duchess of Sussex was planning to visit the queen's Scottish residence at a later stage. Nicholl did acknowledge, though, "It is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."

Express confirms the Sussexes are planning to remain in the U.K., where they were on a whistle-stop tour when Harry's grandmother took a turn for the worse, for the period of royal mourning. Twitter isn't too happy about it, however, with one person writing, "We're all done with you both now," while another claimed, "We hate you Meghan. Please know this. From the entire UK." In fact, the hashtag #MeghanMarkleGoHome began trending as more users criticized the duchess for staying.

Many royal fans believe Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is trying to increase her public profile, or behaving hypocritically, with one user decrying the former actor for having "the audacity to accept condolences for #QueenElizabeth who she barely knew & relentlessly attacked, milked, disrespected & spit on for her greater good." They also claimed she switches sides when it suits her.

The negative reaction to the celebrity couple will likely sting even more considering things are about to get way worse for Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royals.