Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death

Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.

Still, the fact that he was one of the first royals to leave Balmoral won't surprise anyone. According to the Daily Mail, Harry headed back down south to be with his wife, who was initially supposed to come but couldn't due to a last-minute scheduling issue. However, royal expert Katie Nicholl clarified to ET that the Duchess of Sussex wasn't actually invited in the first place. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time," Nicholl shared. She added, "But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."

Catherine Middleton didn't accompany her husband, Prince William, to Scotland either, reportedly because their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, had to be picked up from school (per the Daily Mail). As for what will happen to Meghan and Harry now Charles has become king, we'll just have to wait and see.