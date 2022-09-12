The Simple Text Rumored To Have Sparked William And Harry's Reconciliation

William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, may be brothers, but their relationship has been marked by tension more than brotherly love for the last few years. William and Harry's alleged falling out has been a case of "he said, he said," according to rumors. A source told Vanity Fair in 2018 that trouble started brewing when Harry accused William of not doing enough to welcome Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, into the royal family. Another source told Us Weekly in 2021 that William was angered after his brother divulged their "private conversations." After numerous reported slights and tense interactions (via Cosmopolitan), the relationship between William and Harry has seemingly grown icy.

Even as the two stayed in homes located just steps away from each other earlier this month — before there was any sign that Queen Elizabeth II was approaching the end of her days — they reportedly chose to avoid each other (per The Sun).

However, everything seems to have changed following the queen's death. William, Harry, and their wives reunited to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle, making it the first time the brothers were photographed together since July 2021 (via The Washington Post). While grief may have brought the feuding pair together, a rumored text message was supposedly the real trigger for their meeting.