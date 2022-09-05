This May Be Why Prince William Is Waiting To See His Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the U.K. for their first visit since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, BBC reports. The Duchess of Sussex, with the Duke of Sussex also in attendance, stopped by the One Young World summit on Monday, where she gave her first public address in the U.K. since the couple relocated to California. The summit appearance is just the beginning of a long week in Europe for the pair. According to People, Harry and Meghan will travel to Germany on Tuesday for an Invictus Games countdown event, followed by a trip back to the U.K. just in time for Thursday's WellChild Awards.

The Sussexes have already caused a bit of a stir over their requests for special security, which were seemingly rejected by authorities in both the U.K. and Germany. However, eyes are especially focused on the couple now because of the highly publicized tension between them and the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry's brother, Prince William.