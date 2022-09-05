This May Be Why Prince William Is Waiting To See His Brother
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the U.K. for their first visit since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, BBC reports. The Duchess of Sussex, with the Duke of Sussex also in attendance, stopped by the One Young World summit on Monday, where she gave her first public address in the U.K. since the couple relocated to California. The summit appearance is just the beginning of a long week in Europe for the pair. According to People, Harry and Meghan will travel to Germany on Tuesday for an Invictus Games countdown event, followed by a trip back to the U.K. just in time for Thursday's WellChild Awards.
The Sussexes have already caused a bit of a stir over their requests for special security, which were seemingly rejected by authorities in both the U.K. and Germany. However, eyes are especially focused on the couple now because of the highly publicized tension between them and the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry's brother, Prince William.
Prince William likely won't face Prince Harry until memoir release
The brotherly bond between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has been chilly for months, with a reconciliation seeming unlikely for now. However, the brothers and their wives are reportedly staying just half a mile away from each other during the Sussexes' U.K. trip, according to The Sun. Though this seems like a hopeful opportunity to reconnect, sources claim that William is steering clear of his brother and Meghan Markle until Harry's (currently delayed) memoir is released. An insider told Daily Beast that "William and Kate [Middleton] will not risk meeting them" over fears that they might share personal conversations with the public.
Harry and Meghan's trip comes just days after The Cut published an interview with Meghan, where she revealed that she never had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and that she "can say anything." Harry and Meghan likely won't be seeing other royal family members either. The queen is currently stationed in Balmoral for her annual summer holiday, while Prince Charles is busy tending to work. Daily Mail reports, however, that the Sussexes were invited to stay with the queen and Charles at the Balmoral estates, though they rejected the offer.