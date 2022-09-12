The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."

The Duke of Sussex added that, although her passing brings everybody "great sadness," he's "forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren." Social media commentators are enraged by the descriptor, with one writing, "He & his "darling wife" trashed the RF on Oprah & flung allegations of racism while Prince Philip lay dying."

They added, "The last year of the Queen's life was vexed by having to cope with the constant drama caused by these two. This statement is beyond narcissistic. It's psychotic." Another described Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as "the devil," and several others claimed the couple was simply trying too hard, while listing their recent, increasingly emphatic, PDAs.

Plenty of people gushed over the prince's public declaration of love for his "darling wife," though, echoing how fans were swooning over what Harry did for Meghan at Windsor Castle, opening the Duchess of Sussex's car door for her.