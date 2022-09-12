Oprah Thinks Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Rift With The Royals Could Take A Turn

If there is one mega-celebrity who knows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, perhaps it's Oprah Winfrey (if not Tyler Perry, who recently proved his closeness with the Duchess of Sussex), who not only is the royal couple's neighbor in Montecito, Calif., but also interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the most personal of topics, including where their relationship with the rest of Harry's family stood (via Hello!).

In the famous sit-down, the duke revealed that he needed some "space" from the new Prince of Wales but flash forward to days after the death of the Queen, and it seems the formerly estranged brothers are working out their differences (via Independent). Happily, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited to greet mourners outside Windsor Castle Saturday, prompting fans to speculate that the royal rift could finally be over — for real.

Winfrey is adding fuel to the fire when it comes to this hopeful rumor, telling Extra on Monday, "Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking... And hopefully, there will be that."

We hope so, too Oprah!