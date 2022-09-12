Fans Are Fuming After A Protester Gets Arrested Over King Charles

After the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles became King Charles III on September 8, 2022 (via Cosmopolitan). His wife Camilla became queen consort, and his son William and daughter-in-law Catherine the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Though it has only been a matter of days, his reign has been marked by turbulence already.

Speaking to The Independent, protestor Symon Hill claimed he was arrested after he called out "Who elected him?" during a ceremony to celebrate the proclamation of Charles as king. The incident, which took place in Oxford, left Hill shaken. He claims to have been holding no signs and only uttered the three words

The arrest took place after Hill was told to "shut up" by others in the crowd. "I didn't insult them or attack them personally, but responded by saying that a head of state was being imposed on us without our consent," he wrote for the blog Bright Green.

Security guards then pushed him back before police stepped in and arrested him. Though Hill was let go, he was told by police he would be called for an interview in the future with a lawyer present.