Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal

The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.

Footage from a procession through the streets, which was shared on Twitter, shows a protestor heckling Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was walking behind the coffin in his suit — as the Daily Mail notes, Andrew was prohibited from wearing his military uniform for the event, after being stripped of all honorary titles and patronages. A young man shouted, "Andrew, you're a sick old man" before being forcibly ejected.

Police Scotland confirmed a 22-year-old was arrested "in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile," which is where the incident took place. The Duke of York will have to wear civilian clothes for all events surrounding his mother's death, aside from the final vigil at Westminster Hall, for which an exception will be made on her behalf. It's already expected that Andrew's attendance at the queen's funeral is going to cause controversy regardless.

However, despite his "central role," sources informed the Daily Mail that the disgraced royal is expected to "disappear" once all is said and done.