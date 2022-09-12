Royal Expert Says This Is What Will Happen To The Queen's Corgis

When chef Darren McGrady began working for the royal family, he envisioned cooking for a who's-who of the global elite. "I thought that when I started at the palace I'd be cooking for the Queen, and different presidents from around the world," he told Insider. "But there I was, chopping rabbit for the royal corgis. In fact, the royal corgis had their own menu." McGrady added that "It was almost like an a la carte restaurant for the royal corgis." It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth's corgis were adored and indulged by the late monarch, who had more than 30 dogs in her lifetime.

According to the BBC, the queen received Susan, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, as a present on her 18th birthday, and "14 generations" of Susan's offspring followed. In the graveyard for royal pets at the Sandringham estate, Susan's tombstone reads: "For almost 15 years the faithful companion of the queen." As Her Majesty famously said before, "My corgis are family," per Vanity Fair. Ever since Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death on Thursday, September 8, though, animal lovers around the world have been wondering who will take care of her beloved pets now.