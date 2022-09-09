One Of The First Royals To Leave Balmoral Won't Surprise Anyone

The world is reeling following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The beloved monarch passed away "peacefully at Balmoral," her summer home in Scotland, on September 8, per the royal family's official Twitter account.

Shortly after Her Majesty met the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss (via The Independent), a spokesman revealed: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." A planned virtual meeting of the Privy Council was cancelled and, soon after, various senior royals including Princes Charles and William began making their way to Scotland.

Most notably, per Express, a depressed-looking Prince Harry was also photographed in transit to Balmoral. The Duke of Sussex was coincidentally also in the UK, alongside wife Meghan Markle, on a whistle-stop semi royal tour, when news of the queen's rapidly deteriorating health was announced. Commentators were thrilled to see the royal defector, who's long been on the outs with his famous family, rallying in Her Majesty's time of need. But, sadly, it doesn't look like Harry stuck around for long.